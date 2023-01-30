Check out these February events at Orange County Library System

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is Black History Month, which means there will be plenty of activities at Orange County Library System to celebrate throughout the month.

On Feb. 5, the library will host its African American Read-In, an event that will celebrate African American literature in poetry, story and song. Various local luminaries will participate in an event that’s free and open to the public.

“African American literature is American literature that shares the perspective of the vibrant and varied experience of Black Americans,” said Sarah Fisk of the Orange County Library System. “Our event aims to shine a spotlight on African American authors with a two-part goal of promoting diversity in literature and encouraging young people to read more.”

Continuing the celebration of Black History Month, other events for children and adults include:

Cuisine Corner: Soup Joumou (Haitian Pumpkin Soup)

South Trail Branch Tuesday, Feb. 7, Noon

Chef Ingrid Alliance of Pinch of my Cuisine shares her recipe for soup joumou – a squashbased soup traditionally prepared for Haitian Independence Day. Registration required.

Rock the Wrap: Headwrap Styling Workshop

Fairview Shores Branch Saturday, Feb. 11, Noon–1:30 p.m.

This educational and interactive experience provides step-by-step instructions on headwrap styling techniques. Learn about the significance and history of head wrapping. Registration required.

How to Dutch/French Braid

Hiawassee Branch Saturday, Feb. 18, 2–3:30 p.m.

Join Shauna Hart, owner of Glamour Kids Braids & Multicultural Hair-Braiding Training Center, as she teaches how to Dutch/ French braid with accessories. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Music in the Library: Wassalou

Orlando Public Library, Library Central Saturday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m.

Wassalou is an Afropop band that presents a unique talent to the North American cultural landscape. Bringing language, colorful traditional costuming and dance straight out of Africa.

OrisiRisi African Folklore

Fairview Shores Branch Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.

Share the beauty of African life and culture through a unique folkloric performance filled with drumming, dance and storytelling. Recommended for ages 0-12.

Motown Movin’

West Oaks Branch Saturday, Feb. 25, 3:00 p.m.

Bring your family on down to Motown! Move and groove together with drop-in activities related to the first black-owned record company in the US. Recommended for families. Registration required.

You can find a complete list of events and book recommendations to celebrate Black History Month here.

In addition to Black History Month, Orange County Library System is continuing its 100-year celebration with a Signature Author Series.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, customers will have the chance to meet the acclaimed author of Notes from a Young Black Chef, James Beard Award-winning chef and former Top Chef contestant, Kwame Onwuachi at Orlando Public Library. He will discuss his newest release, My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef, a cookbook showcasing the true diversity of American food. There will be a book sale and signing following the event, provided by Kizzy’s Books & More.

To learn more about upcoming author events, click here.

Be sure to visit Orange County Library System’s website here throughout the year to learn about all that’s in store as the library turns 100.

Get your free library card to advantage of the many other resources offered by Orange County Library System by signing up online or visiting any branch location.