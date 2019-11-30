ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 captured footage of players from the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida get into a skirmish before the War-On-I4 game.

Sports Director Jamie Seh said this happened 85 minutes before the 8 p.m. kick.

She said a USF played walked over to the Knights side of the field.

View of the pregame dust up between @UCF_Football @USFFootball 85 minutes before kickoff. Again, a Bull walked over on Knights half of field - probably not to wish them luck. #WarOnI4 pic.twitter.com/pQMgRbyUMp — Jamie Seh (@jamieseh) November 29, 2019

UCF is out of the running to represent the East Division in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

The Knights are 8-3 on the year and South Florida is 4-7 on the season.

The Bulls will not qualify for a bowl game this year.

USF leads the overall series 6-4.

The two teams last played against each other on Nov. 23, 2018.

UCF won the game 38-10.

The Knights have the fourth-best offense in the country. The team is averaging 536 yards a game.

Gabriel Davis continues to be one of the best receivers in football this year.

Davis has 64 catches, 1,135 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns on the season.

UCF is also putting up numbers on the defensive side of the ball.

The team is averaging 9.4 tackles for a loss per game.

South Florida’s defense is led by Dwayne Boyles. Boyles has made 68 tackles and 12.5 tackles for a loss this year.