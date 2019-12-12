Historic: News 6’s Jamie Seh part of first ever all-female Cure Bowl broadcast crew

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 sports director Jamie Seh will be part of the first ever all-female Cure Bowl radio broadcast team.

Seh will do the play-by-play of the college football game, while KCTV-TV sports director Dani Welniak will provide color analysis and Liberty Flames Sports Network broadcaster Melanie Newman will be the sideline reporter.

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Liberty Flames will face off at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando and the game will be broadcast nationally on Sirius XM Radio and on the TuneIn Radio app. Real Radio 104.1 FM will carry the game in Orlando.

“The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl has been working to take this concept to completion and team up with BowlDayRadio to bring together Jamie, Dani and Melanie for this historic broadcast,” said Cure Bowl Executive Director Alan Gooch. “Jamie has been an ambassador for our game since its inception and was recognized as a Cure Bowl Community Service Soldier in 2017. Melanie provides a great perspective and has first-hand experience covering the Liberty Flames this year, while Dani’s experience speaks for itself as a sideline analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network and a former captain of a professional football team.”

Seh said she’s excited for the opportunity.

“(I) just want to congratulate Georgia Southern and Liberty on their terrific, historical seasons. I’m thankful for this opportunity to join this outstanding and accomplished radio crew with Dani and Melanie and set a path for future female broadcasters. The Cure Bowl is about bringing people together to raise awareness for cancer research, which means so much more than the final score. Let’s kick this off.”