Fournier hits 6 3s in Orlando’s 106-83 win against Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Evan Fournier hit six three-point shots in the Orlando Magic’s 106-83 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Fournier finished the game with 26 points.

The shooting guard was 10-14 from the field, 6-8 from beyond the arc and also brought in four rebounds.

He wasn’t the only player on the Magic making shots from three-point land.

Terrence Ross was 5-8 from beyond the arc, he finished with 19 points.

Orlando shot 50 percent from three, Charlotte shot 30 percent from beyond the arc.

The Magic dominated the glass, Orlando won the rebound battle 47-39.

Nikola Vucevic had the most rebounds in the game with 10.

Orlando is 21-23 on the year and Charlotte is now 15-30.

The Magic are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is about seven games behind the No. 6 seed.

Fans wondering how tight the playoff race is, the No. 9 seed Detroit Pistons trail the Magic by five games.

Charlotte’s next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 24 and Orlando’s next game is against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.