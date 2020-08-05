Bounce House: UCF changes name of football stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF’s football stadium has been known as the Bounce House for years. Now, it’s the official name of the Knights’ home.

UCF Athletic Director Danny White said Wednesday that the facility, which opened in 2007 and holds about 44,000, was no longer named Spectrum Stadium.

“We’re between stadium naming partners right now. Obviously, it’s affectionately called the Bounce House. We have such a unique stadium experience. Heading into the 2020 season, it’s just Bounce House,” White said.

White said the stadium, at some point, could have another sponsor name, but for not, it’s the Bounce House.

The stadium was nicknamed the Bounce House because it would shake when UCF fans would jump in unison during the stadium’s inaugural season. The school later took steps reduce the effects, but the name lingered.

White also said he’s planning on having fans attend home games this season and will work with local officials to ensure that it’s done safely.

The stadium underwent an $8 million renovation following the 2014 season.

The Bounce House was the home of the Orlando Apollos in 2019, the only -- and partial -- season of the Alliance of American Football.