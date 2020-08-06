91ºF

UCF ranked No. 21 in preseason coaches poll

Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama pull down first 3 spots

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF is ranked No. 21 in the first major preseason poll of 2020.

Clemson, which lost to LSU in last season’s national title game, sits atop the USA Today Coaches Poll’s preseason Top 25 rankings, released on Thursday.

Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five, followed by Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.

UCF sits one spot behind Utah, and just ahead of Cincinnati.

