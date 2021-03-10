Madness: Take on News 6 and make your picks in the Bracket Challenge

Here’s your chance to show your sports prowess -- or luck -- in picking college basketball games, with a chance to win big prizes, including $1,000,000 (if you choose every game correctly).

Matchups for the News 6 Bracket Challenge will become official on Selection Sunday, March 14, and the games begin next week.

To be eligible, you must make your picks before the tip-off of each game. Selections do not need to be made for the four play-in games.

You will be competing (for fun, of course) against News 6 sports anchors Jamie Seh and Ryan Welch and other News 6 anchors, reporters and meteorologists.

Good luck!

Unable to see the bracket? Click or tap here.