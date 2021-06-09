Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is starting to pick up the tight end position

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow catches a pass during an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many football fans are wondering if Tim Tebow will make the final 53-man roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At mini-camp Tuesday, Tebow caught a pass from first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Coach Urban Meyer talked about Tebow’s progress switching from quarterback to tight end.

“He’s picking it up decent,” Meyer said.

The coach also mentioned the positive impact the former Florida Gators quarterback has had on the team.

“He’s a great teammate in the locker room, I can see everybody get along,” Meyer said.

Tebow signed with the Jaguars three weeks ago.

“Tim (has) done a decent job, like we all know this a new position for him,” Meyer said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner now wears No. 85 with the team.

Meyer was the coach at Florida when Tebow won the award.

He also attended Tebow’s wedding in Cape Town, South Africa in January 2020. Tebow married Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel Peters.

Tebow was a two-time national champion when he was a quarterback for the Gators.

Tebow’s NFL career lasted three years, with his last snap taking place in 2012.

The former Gator also spent four years playing minor league baseball.