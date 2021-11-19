Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Dr. Phillips’ basketball trio

Three high school athletes are getting recognized for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the week.

Ernest Udeh, Denzel Aberdeen and Riley Kugel play for Dr. Phillips High School. They are three of the best high school players in Florida.

Earlier this year, the Panthers defeated Dwyer High School to claim the Class 7A State Championship, according to MaxPreps.com. Udeh, Aberdeen and Kugel all were a part of the championship run.

Each player has committed to colleges to play with at the next level. Kugel signed to play with Mississippi State.

“The players that have been in the program in the past, the players that are there right now, they just develop players who go to the NBA,” Kugel said about Mississippi State. “Just developing them to their full potential.”

Udeh is heading to the University of Kansas.

“Just me knowing that I wanted to play Division I Basketball at the next level was really just where my head was at,” Udeh said regarding his decision. “But, of course, being able to play for [Coach Bill Self] and a coach of his stature and the things that he’s done with the guys that have come out of there is really great.”

Aberdeen is staying in state to play for the Florida Gators and Head Coach Mike White.

“I just love the atmosphere of the whole facility,” Aberdeen said when talking about his decision to play for Florida. “I love the coaching staff and Coach [Mike] White. Obviously, convenience for my family to come support whenever they want, and one of the best conferences in college basketball in the SEC. I mean, who can ask for anything better than that?”