Cheez-It Bowl, Citrus Bowl announce teams competing at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Team selections for the Citrus Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando were announced Sunday.

The No. 19 Clemson Tigers will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with kickoff scheduled at 5:45 p.m.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be televised on ESPN, and you can buy tickets with Ticketmaster.

The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, with kickoff taking place at 1 p.m.

The Citrus Bowl will be televised on ABC, and tickets may be purchased via Ticketmaster.