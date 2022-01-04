54º

LIVE

Sports

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel now says he will play at Oklahoma

Gabriel has thrown for 70 touchdowns in 26 games

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: University of Central Florida, UCF, UCF Knights, Knights, UCLA
(AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former University of Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel now says he will continue his career at Oklahoma, according to College Football insider Brett McMurphy.

A couple of weeks ago Gabriel said he was going to play at UCLA.

Gabriel entered the transferred portal this past November. DG only played in three games for UCF this season due to a collarbone injury.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central FloridaWATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Gabriel’s numbers in 26 games over three years were incredible while he was under center at UCF. He threw for 8,041 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 picks. DG also rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mikey Keene took over at quarterback for UCF once Gabriel went down with the collarbone injury.

In 10 games the freshman quarterback threw for 1,586 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email