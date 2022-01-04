Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel now says he will play at Oklahoma

(John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former University of Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel now says he will continue his career at Oklahoma, according to College Football insider Brett McMurphy.

A couple of weeks ago Gabriel said he was going to play at UCLA.

Gabriel entered the transferred portal this past November. DG only played in three games for UCF this season due to a collarbone injury.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central Florida | WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel says he’s transferring to Oklahoma — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 4, 2022

They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022

Gabriel’s numbers in 26 games over three years were incredible while he was under center at UCF. He threw for 8,041 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 picks. DG also rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mikey Keene took over at quarterback for UCF once Gabriel went down with the collarbone injury.

In 10 games the freshman quarterback threw for 1,586 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.