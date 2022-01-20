UCF women’s soccer head coach to help in U.S. women’s national team training camp

A UCF head coach is getting a chance to help the U.S. women’s national team in January.

Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak, the head coach of the UCF women’s soccer team, will serve as an assistant coach in the annual January training camp, according to a tweet from UCF.

The camp will be in Austin, TX, this year starting on Jan. 19, according to USSoccer.com. This training camp happens every year and is the first time the national players will get to play together this year. It comes ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in February.

Roberts Sahaydak has been the head coach for the Knights since May 2013, according to ucfknights.com. Since then, the Knights have won four American Athletic Conference championships and earned four NCAA Tournament bids. Roberts Sahaydak has also been named the American Athletic Conference coach of the year three times.

The USWNT is not an uncommon stage for Roberts Sahaydak. She played for the national team from 1994-2004, according to USSoccer.com. During her time with the U.S., she earned 110 caps and won the 1996 Olympic gold medal and the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

In her college career, Roberts Sahaydak played three years at North Carolina and won two NCAA titles.