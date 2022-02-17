UCF football schedule released, Knights to play Cincinnati in Orlando

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene throws a pass against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-30. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The football schedule for the 2022 season for the University of Central Florida has been released.

The Knights start the season in a home game at the Bounce House in Orlando against SC State on Sept. 1, the game will be played on a Thursday.

UCF will play Friday night football against Louisville on Sept. 9.

The biggest game of the season for UCF will be on Oct. 29 against the Cincinnati Bearcats, this game will be played at the Bounce House.

The Bearcats made the College Football Playoff last season.

The one question mark for the season is when will UCF will play against in-state rival University of South Florida.

The schedule shows the game will be played on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26.

Here is a look at UCF’s full schedule:

UCF vs. SC State on Sept. 1

UCF vs. Louisville on Sept. 9

UCF at Florida Atlantic University on Sept. 17

UCF vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 24

UCF vs. Southern Methodist University on Oct. 1

UCF vs. Temple on Oct. 13

UCF vs. Eastern Carolina University on Oct. 22

UCF vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 29

UCF vs. Memphis on Nov. 5

UCF vs. Tulane on Nov. 12

UCF vs. Navy on Nov. 19

UCF vs. USF on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26

A date has also been set for the University of Central Florida Spring Game. The game will be played at noon on April 16 at the Bounce House.

UCF ended the previous season with a 29-17 win against the Florida Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

The Knights ran all over the Florida defense.

Isaiah Bowser had 155 rushing yards for two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 110 rushing yards and Johnny Richardson had 40 rushing yards.