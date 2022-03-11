Bracket Challenge 2022: Join the Madness, make your picks and take on News 6

Feeling lucky?

Well, here’s your chance to put your luck -- or skills -- to the test with the NCAA basketball tournament.

If you’re really lucky, you could walk away with $1,000,000! All you have to do is choose every game correctly.

Matchups for the News 6 Bracket Challenge will become official on Selection Sunday, March 13, and the games begin shortly thereafter.

To be eligible, you must make your picks before the tip-off of each game. Selections do not need to be made for the four play-in games.

You will be competing (for fun, of course) against the News 6 sports team of Jamie Seh, Ryan Welch and Nathanial Rivas, along with other News 6 anchors, reporters and meteorologists.

Good luck!

Unable to see the bracket? Click or tap here.