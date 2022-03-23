Live updates: Spieth gets through opener at Match Play

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putt on the sixth green in the first round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Latest on the Dell Match Play (all times local):

2 p.m.

Jordan Spieth made only one birdie putt to win a hole. He twice missed the green with a wedge. He never led until the 16th hole. All that mattered is he won his opening match against Keegan Bradley in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

It wasn't a pretty match. Five of the holes at Austin Country Club were won with pars. And it featured a wild halve on the 13th hole when Spieth drove into the water, only for Bradley to later chip into the hazard. Both made par.

Spieth took his first lead when Bradley's second to the par-5 16th hole caromed off the slope of a bunker, went over the green and out-of-bounds. Neither played led by more than one hole the entire match until Bradley conceded Spieth a 6-foot par on the final hole for a 2-up margin.

Adam Scott beat longtime friend Justin Rose, 2 up. In another group, Luke List beat Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner never trailed in his win over Marc Leishman.

Two players had short days. Maverick McNealy, the last player to get into the field, needed only 12 holes to beat Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann. Corey Conners played only two holes before Paul Casey conceded the match with back spasms.

Casey did not withdraw from the tournament. He hopes to play Thursday in the round-robin session.

