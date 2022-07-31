Germany's Popp hurt before Euro 2022 final against England

England supporters react as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON – Germany captain and top scorer Alexandra Popp is out of the starting lineup for the Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday after developing a muscle problem, the team said shortly before kickoff.

Popp is replaced by forward Lea Schüller. Svenja Huth takes over as captain.

Other than Popp's injury, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara Bühl for the France game when Bühl tested positive for the coronavirus.

Germany said Bühl has tested negative and will be able to watch the game in the stadium, though she isn’t in the squad.

England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England's soccer games in the tournament.

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

Lineups:

England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.

Germany: Svenja Huth (captain), Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch, Lea Schüller.

