High energy, spirits during Orlando Magic’s 1st practice for 2022-23 season

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new journey began Tuesday morning for the Orlando Magic. The team held its first practice of the 2022-23 season at its new, state-of-the-art training facility in downtown Orlando.

The players once again solidified as a young and eager team. Under second year head coach Jamahl Mosley, the group is motivated to build on a foundation set last season and to improve on last season’s 22-60 record.

“We talked about laying the foundation again,” Mosley said. “I thought the energy, the effort, and the spirit was absolutely there for each one of these guys.”

As the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, rookie forward Paolo Banchero will play a huge role in the successes of the Magic going forward.

The former Duke Blue Devil said today’s practice was full of teaching moments.

“I don’t think nothing caught me by surprise. It was definitely everything I expected: High energy, a lot of learning on the fly,” Banchero said. “A good amount of teaching, too.”

The Magic tip off their pre-season schedule on Monday, Oct. 3 against Memphis.

