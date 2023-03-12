Rough night at home as Guardians stay winless, fall to Houston

(FILE PHOTO) - Jordan Mosely #18 of the Houston Roughnecks breaks up a pass intended for Cody Latimer #11 of the Orlando Guardians during the game at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Guardians were blown out at home on Saturday evening by the Houston Roughnecks 44-16.

Houston jumped out to a 20 point lead in the first quarter, and Orlando was never able to recover.

Guardians quarterback Paxton Lynch finished the game with 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston outgained Orlando on the ground and in the air, scoring points in all four quarters at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

