65º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Rough night at home as Guardians stay winless, fall to Houston

Roughnecks beat Orlando 44-16

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orlando Guardians, XFL
(FILE PHOTO) - Jordan Mosely #18 of the Houston Roughnecks breaks up a pass intended for Cody Latimer #11 of the Orlando Guardians during the game at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey, 2023 Bob Levey)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Guardians were blown out at home on Saturday evening by the Houston Roughnecks 44-16.

Houston jumped out to a 20 point lead in the first quarter, and Orlando was never able to recover.

Guardians quarterback Paxton Lynch finished the game with 267 yards and two touchdowns.

[TRENDING: Relativity Space scrubs 2nd launch attempt of 3D-printed rocket from Florida | Orlando teen invents device with potential to help 2.2 billion people | Become a News 6 Insider]

Houston outgained Orlando on the ground and in the air, scoring points in all four quarters at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email