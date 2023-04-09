78º

Turnovers haunt Orlando, Guardians fall to Arlington in home finale

Renegades beat Guardians 18-16

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Guardians fell to 1-7 after losing their home finale to the Arlington Renegades at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando had a chance at the end, but five costly turnovers, including one in the final minute of the game, allowed the Arlington to hold on for a 18-16 win.

Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady finished the game with one touchdown, two interceptions and 303 passing yards.

Orlando got a defensive stop with a three-and-out, getting the ball back with just over two minutes left, but with 35 seconds left in the game, a sack on Dormady led to a fumble that ended Orlando’s comeback efforts.

Eli Rogers led the team in receiving yards with eight catches for 116 yards, both season highs.

“I thought I performed well with the opportunities I had. I missed a touchdown pass, I’m kind of tight about that but I think I performed good,” Rogers said after the game.

Orlando travels to San Antonio to take on the Brahmas next week.

