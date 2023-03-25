Sea Dragons outlast Guardians 26-19, Orlando stays winless

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Guardians out-gained Seattle 391-252 Saturday at Camping World Stadium, but turnovers and costly penalties robbed Orlando of their first win.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady led Orlando with 243 passing yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Guardians fall to 0-6.

The Guardians’ 10-9 lead at the half was the first time the Guardians have led at halftime this season.

Orlando had a chance to tie or take the lead with four minutes remaining, but on the first play of the possession, Darrington took a pass from Dormady for 13 yards, but lost a fumble.

On a positive note, Devin Darrington’s led the team in rushing and his 43-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter is his longest rush of the season and the third longest in the XFL.

“The o-line, man. Those guys get to moving fellas. I really just read my blocks and get to the second level, make a move, put the defenders on skates and just crib it. So really, credit to my o-line. Those boys just open holes for us. I can’t do anything without them,” Darrington said.

Orlando returns to action next Saturday to take on the D.C. Defenders who are undefeated so far, but play Monday, March 27.