Orlando Pride play Gotham FC to a scoreless draw

Pride next play Washington Spirit on May 20

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Orlando Pride forward Adriana (9) plays during an NWSL soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) (Amanda Loman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Orlando Pride played to a scoreless draw against Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, keeping their unbeaten streak to three games.

The Pride, who were seeking their third-consecutive win in regular season play, came away with a point on the road.

Orlando continues on a good run on the road against Gotham and are unbeaten in their last six trips to NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Club’s last road loss to Gotham came back on September 8, 2018.

“Disappointed that we haven’t come away with three points, I think all the players feel the same way. It was a complete performance, we were very difficult to play against and, considering they’ve [Gotham] got some of the best players in the league, I felt the back line, midfielders, forwards...they all worked extremely hard to get a clean sheet tonight,” Pride coach Seb Hines said after the match.

The Pride allowed Gotham only six shots and just one shot on goal, the lowest allowed by the Pride this season in both categories.

Orlando lost to Gotham in April 2-0 at Exploria Stadium.

