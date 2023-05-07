Orlando Pride win again, beat Racing Louisville 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando pride won again, making it two in a row, beating Racing Louisville 1-0 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday.

The Pride’s Messiah Bright scored Orlando’s lone goal in the 21st minute and helped her team shut out the winless team from Louisville. It was Bight’s second goal of the season.

The Pride came into Saturday’s game in last place in the NWSL standings, but jumped to ninth place with back-to-back wins.

“I think we just wanted to build on last week’s momentum. We said momentum a lot during the week. The win last weekend meant nothing if we didn’t come here and win today,” said Pride keeper Anna Moorhouse who earned her first clean sheet of the season.

Canadian international Amanda Allen subbed into the game in the 86th minute, becoming the youngest debut in Pride history at 18 years, two months and 15 days old.

“It is a nice feeling. I thought this game was an opportunity to really show how far we have come from the start of the season. It is nice to get a clean sheet, but I think it could have been a three-or-four-nil game and that is where we need to be better. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and that is something we will discuss after the game with the players, but I am happy for them. I am really pleased for them. It was a nail-biter at the end, and you start thinking about the previous games and how they ended but you know, we saw it out and we will take a lot of confidence on how we finished the game,” coach Seb Hines said after the game.

