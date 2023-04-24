Winless Orlando Pride fall to the Current 2-0

The Orlando Pride stayed winless in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Current Sunday on the road.

The loss is the team’s fourth straight in regular season play and drops them to last place in the NWSL standings at 0-4-0 with zero points.

“Obviously disappointed with the result. We had a game plan, we stuck to the game plan in moments but didn’t really execute in terms of creating too many opportunities in the attacking third,” coach Seb Hines said after the match. “I don’t think there was a lot between ourselves and Kansas [City] either. We had a lot of corners, lots of shots, but didn’t really make the keeper work. It’s another moment where they’ve capitalized on us giving the ball away and it changed the whole game.”

The Pride return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on the San Diego Wave on April 29.

“It’s been really tough, we’re not going to lie. We are going through it right now and we don’t feel like we should be losing these games,” Pride Defender Megan Montefusco said. “We put our heart and soul out in the field and we’re prepared, we’re ready to go and those things happen. We’re sick of it at this point, we are so ready to get a win, and what better way to do that then in San Diego away [next week]?”

