Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing medical tests, misses game against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The team said the 64-year-old Francona was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution" given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

Francona handled all his usual pregame media duties and was on the field for batting practice before needing attention. He was seen by medical personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, is managing the Guardians for the opener of the three-game series. Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.

The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he's able and willing to keep the job. Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.

Francona had several procedures for stomach issues in 2020 before he stepped aside after just 14 games into a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. First-base coach Sandy Alomar took over and guided the Guardians to a postseason berth.

Francona underwent surgery after getting a staph infection in his toe in 2021 and was forced to leave the team.

