Florida State Seminoles brace for Boston College, Hurricane Lee

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Come Florida State’s kickoff on Saturday, there could be an unruly guest at the game: Hurricane Lee.

As the third-ranked Seminoles get ready to go to Boston College for a week three matchup, the strong Atlantic storm is heading that way, too.

The city of Boston is under a tropical storm watch for Saturday, when the ‘Noles are scheduled to take the field against the Eagles at noon.

“The center of Lee will stay way offshore, but the game could be pretty nasty at times,” said News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges. “Rain from Lee looks to move in Saturday morning and stick around for the bulk of the game. It will be pretty windy, too. Gusts at times could top 40 mph during the game.”

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said this week the Seminoles are preparing the best they can for the weather, but they can only do so much.

“There’s really not a whole lot you can do to prepare for wind. We’ll always have plans for whatever the circumstance is,” Norvell said Wednesday. “If it’s extreme winds, yes, it’s going to have an effect, but ultimately we try to do what we can.”

“You know, I’d love to be able to put like a bunch of fans all up here,” Norvell added with a smile, motioning to FSU’s practice facility.

Norvell and company may not have the fans to simulate tropical storm-force winds, but Florida State does have a powerful running game that can be called upon in potentially messy conditions. FSU has rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns in its two games. Norvell isn’t about to let the air out of his offense either, unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“You know Jordan (Travis), our quarterbacks, they throw tight spirals,” Norvell said.

While Hurricane Lee and the Boston College defense will create challenges for quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles offense, FSU is still predicted to beat the Eagles by more than 25 points.

Here are other forecasts for FSU vs. BC:

“Could be a fun one to watch on TV from sunny Florida. I’m taking FSU to win the game 28-7,” Kegges said.

“BC’s gonna be on the dirty side of Florida State. I think we’ll score about 53,” predicts News 6 anchor and confident Florida State alum Matt Austin.

“The Red Bandana Game is a big deal at BC, so the Eagles should be especially fired up for this one,” said News 6 sports anchor and Boston College alum Ryan Welch, “But the talent gap is so wide, and the ‘Noles have so much motivation to win and win big that it’s hard to fathom this being a close game. 38-10 FSU.”

