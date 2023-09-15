WHAT TO KNOW: Florida vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Treyaun Webb, a Trinity Christian Academy graduate, of the Florida Gators celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators (1-1) host SEC rival No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) in primetime at the Swamp Saturday night.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: Gators Sports Network / ESPN Radio

ODDS: -6.5 Tennessee; O/U 58.5

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Florida is coming off the first win of the season, a 49-7 win against McNeese. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 193 yards and one touchdown, including a 99-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. The win extends the Gators’ home opener winning streak to 34.

The Gators hold a 31-21 lead in the all-time series against the Volunteers,. This will be the 22nd time hosted by the Gators.

The last matchup of the two teams in the Swamp was in 2021 where the Gators won 38-14. The last time Tennessee won in Gainesville was in 2003.

Last season, Tennessee defeated Florida 38-33, despite the Gators having more total offensive yards (594-576) and a season-high passing yards total (453 yards) from former QB Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is the second meeting between head coaches Billy Napier for Florida and Josh Heupel for Tennessee. Napier is in his second year coaching the Gators coming from the University of Louisiana, while Heupel is in his third season with the Volunteers after leaving UCF.