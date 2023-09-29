BIG TIME BACK HOME: UCF hosts first Big 12 home game vs. Baylor

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A detail of an endzone pylon during a game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF Knights (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) are ready to host the football program’s first Big 12 home game against the Baylor Bears (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) on Saturday.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, September 30, at 3:30 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando

WATCH: FS1

RADIO: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game

ODDS: UCF -10.5; O/U 56.5

UCF and Baylor have met only one other time: the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. UCF won 52-42, giving the program its first New Year’s Six bowl victory. The team from that season will be recognized during the first quarter on Saturday.

The Knights are still looking for their first Big 12 conference win. Last week, the Knights fell on the road to Kansas State, 44-31. Quarterback Timmy McClain threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Kobe Hudson had 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns in last week’s game. He leads the conference in receiving yards (463) and is ranked fifth nationally.

In facing Baylor this weekend, UCF will play the last two conference champions in back-to-back games (Baylor, 2021 and Kansas State, 2022).

UCF’s all-time home record is 80-24 and ranks in the top 15 in the nation with the best at-home record.

