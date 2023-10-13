James Hoye to head ALCS umpires and Dan Iassogna in charge of NLCS umps

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

James Hoye will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Houston and Texas, and Dan Iassogna will head the group working the National League series between Arizona and Philadelphia.

Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game, Major League Baseball said Friday.

Stu Scheurwater will be behind the plate for Sunday’s AL opener, with Hoye at first, Doug Eddings at second, Marvin Hudson at third, Jordan Baker in left and Dan Bellino in right. Mark Ripperger will call balls and strikes in Game 2, followed by Hoye, Eddings, Hudson, Baker and Bellino.

Andy Fletcher will work the plate in Monday’s NL opener, with Iassogna at first, Mike Muchlinski at second, Lance Barksdale at third, Tripp Gibson in left and Adrian Hamari in right. Carlos Torres will call balls and strikes in the second game, followed by Iassogna, Muchlinski, Barksdale, Gibson and Hamari.

All LCS umpires worked in Wild Card Series.

Mike Estabrook, Jeremie Rehak and Chris Segal will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

