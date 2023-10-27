SEC RIVARLY RENEWED: Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – The annual Florida-Georgia game returns to Jacksonville on Saturday in the 101st meeting between the Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) and the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC).
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, October 28, at 3:30 p.m. at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville
WATCH: CBS (News 6)
RADIO: Gators Sports Network
ODDS: Georgia -14.0; O/U 49 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)
This will be the 91st meeting in Jacksonville between Florida and Georgia.
Georgia leads the all-time series 54-44-2, with a 48-41-1 advantage in Jacksonville. The game moved to Jacksonville in 1933 because its location between both fan bases made it easier to reach.
Last year, Georgia beat Florida 44-20. The last time the Gators won this game was in 2020 with a 44-28 win over the Bulldogs.
Georgia currently has the nation’s longest winning streak at 24 games. Florida has never beaten an AP No. 1 team as an unranked team.
Florida snapped a five-game losing streak on the road two weeks ago, beating South Carolina 41-39.
Both teams are coming off a bye week.