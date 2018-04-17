Fans welcome Orlando Alliance football team

ORLANDO, Fla. - Less than two weeks ago, executives with the new Alliance of American Football league announced Orlando as its first team.

On Tuesday, many in the city welcomed the team as part of a fan event.

"I wanted to win a pair of tickets for Alliance football," fan Kelly Starkey said.

News 6 was there as Starkey won a pair of tickets as part of a Twitter treasure hunt throughout the city.

"Just to have a team here during the off-season when we're all kind of hoping for additional football, and to have it out at UCF is awesome," Starkey said.

Congrats to our second winner, Kelly! #AllianceORL, thanks for playing! We will see you all tonight at Ember. pic.twitter.com/JVrde08xmV — AAF (@TheAAF) April 17, 2018

The league has not announced any other cities yet, but many of Orlando's players will come from the nearby region and the season is slated to start right after the NFL's Super Bowl. Games will be played at UCF's Spectrum Stadium. Former NFL and Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier will take the reins of the Orlando Alliance.

"The big thing is we got to put a good product on the field and people will watch on TV," Spurrier said. "We want Orlando here to come out and support here at UCF."

This will not be the first time Orlando has hosted a professional football team. Most recently, the city hosted the Orlando Predators as part of the Arena Football League, until the team folded in 2016.

The Orlando Rage was part of the XFL in the 1990s, and the league has been recently revived.

But several fans we spoke with said they hope this time will be different.

"I want it to continue to grow and expand and be the off-season place to go," Starkey said.

The league is scheduled to start its 12-week season with games beginning on Feb. 9, 2019. You'll be able to watch those games on CBS.



