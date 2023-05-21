Orlando Pride beat Washington Spirit 2-1 in home game

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride scored a 2-1 win against the Washington Spirit at Exploria Stadium on Saturday.
Forward Marta Vieira da Silva scored a goal early on while defender Kylie Strom scored a later one with a header.
The Pride will head to Illinois for its next game against the Chicago Red Stars on May 27.
Undefeated no more 😎 #ORLvWAS | #PrideOrDie pic.twitter.com/MyqxMRXLJ9— Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) May 21, 2023
