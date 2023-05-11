Orlando Pride takes big loss from Washington Spirit in Challenge Cup match

The Orlando Pride saw a big loss to the Washington Spirit during their matchup on Wednesday, ending the game in a 4-2 blowout.

The Pride started off strong once defender Tori Hansen scored a goal at the 10-minute mark, though Spirits’ striker Lena Silano started the comeback with a goal of her own 33 minutes into the first half.

With the score tied, the Spirit didn’t let up, with both defender Sam Staab and midfielder Marissa Sheva scoring goals of their own, wrapping up the first half of the game at 3-1.

Down two points, the Pride came back into the second half fighting, eking out another goal only a few minutes in.

However, the Pride weren’t able to keep up the momentum, and the Spirit scored yet another goal four minutes into overtime, ending the game at 4-2.

While this was a tough matchup for the Pride, they have a chance to regain victory in their match against Gotham FC this weekend. That game will take place on Sunday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

