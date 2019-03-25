UCF fans celebrate big basketball game, even though they lost

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite today’s 1-point loss against Duke, many University of Central Florida fans were on campus, cheering hard for the UCF Knights, even packing bars and restaurants to watch the game.

"It was a great game, even up until the very last second," said UCF fan Tyrel Earnest.

UCF fans were out of their seats rooting for their Knights.

"Go Knights, charge on," said UCF fan Andrew Gamel.

In the last few seconds, No. 1 ranked Duke scored the winning shot. The final score was 77-76. For many UCF fans, the Knights are still their winners.

"To get this far, I just think it shows that we can go against the odds," said UCF fan Caitlyn Gray.

"UCF is an athletic school now. We can do anything. I think we’ve proved that within the last two years now of athletics," said Gamel.

It’s the first time the UCF Knights have made it past the first round in the NCAA Tournament. Either way, it’s history made.

"Duke is the No. 1 team, so for UCF to get to that kind of place, they worked really, really hard," said UCF Earnest.

"I’m proud of our school. We did good," said UCF fan Jorge De Rapana.

There is still excitement on campus. It's a rather positive vibe, and so many UCF fans are happy the Knights got this far.

