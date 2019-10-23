US soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's expecting baby girl

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. soccer stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco have revealed they are adding another member to their family roster. The couple announced Wednesday they are expecting a baby girl in the spring.

Morgan, 30, is a forward for the Orlando Pride and the captain of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. Carrasco, 31, is a midfielder for the MLS' LA Galaxy.

Morgan posted photos in a tweet Wednesday of a beachside baby announcement. She and Carrasco are holding a sign that says, "Baby girl: April 2020" and Carrasco has a tiny "Ready or not" onesie.

We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon," Morgan said in a tweet accompanying the photos.

Morgan played in six games for the Pride this year.

In September, the Pride said Morgan would be out for the rest of the season due to knee injury she sustained playing for the National team.

Morgan will no doubt make a great girl mom. She's led the face of the equal pay movement for women in soccer, and Time magazine placed her among its "Most Influential People of 2019."

Morgan's due date is about three months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The U.S. WNT (and Carrasco) fam is growing and we could not be more excited! Congrats Alex Morgan and Servando!" the U.S. Women's National Team said in a tweet.

