ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Monday will host a phone bank to help viewers get registered to vote.

The phone bank, which will run from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature volunteers from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office who will answer questions and guide residents through the voter registration process.

The general election will be held November 3. The deadline to register to vote is October 5.

The number to call to register to vote or ask questions is 407-836-VOTE.