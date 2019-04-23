Cassowary that killed Florida man up for auction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The cassowary that killed a Florida man is up for auction, along with 100 other exotic animals from the man’s personal collection, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Marvin Hajos, 75, of Alachua County, was killed by the animal, dubbed by experts as the world's most dangerous bird, earlier this month at his farm near Alachua.

The flightless bird and other animals are being auctioned as one of Hajos’ last wishes, according to Gulf Coast Livestock Auction.

The auction is scheduled to take place Saturday at 3856 S.R. 53 South in Madison, near the Georgia border. Media outlets are banned from the event, officials said.

Some of the other animals at the auction include ring-tailed and ruffed lemurs, macaws and an emu.

Hajos was listed as a wildlife dealer/broker, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Read more at the Gainesville Sun.

