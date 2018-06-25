Video shows man riding on hood of car going 70 mph on I-95 in Florida

MIAMI - You see lots of crazy things when driving through Florida, but a man on the hood of a passing vehicle traveling at highway speeds is not usually one of them.
That was the case, however, for @danimidah, who recorded video of just that Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Miami.
He said he spotted the "commuter," who was sprawled out on the hood of the car face-down, on I-95 between Hollywood and Aventura.
The car was hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour, @danimidah said.
The car -- and its extra passenger -- eventually exited at Ives Dairy Road.
It's not known what eventually happened to the man.
