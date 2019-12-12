Looking to eat? Here is a treat, Universal Orlando offers green eggs and ham

ORLANDO, Fla – Sam-I-Am is ready to dish out a rare treat this holiday season for guests at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Dr. Seuss themed cafe located in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure is letting people try some old and new dishes throughout the month of December.

Check out the offerings below:

Green Eggs & Ham Tots - $9.99

“Do you like green eggs and ham?”

Universal Orlando Resort, includes green eggs, diced ham, white cheese sauce over tater tots

Who Hash - $14.99

"He cleaned out that ice box as quick as a flash. Why, the Grinch even took their last can of Who hash.”

Universal Orlando Resort, includes corned beef, onions, white cheese sauce, scallions and tater tots in a Who Hash style can

Are you a Universal Orlando annual passholder? Present your pass for the secret menu exclusive.

Universal Orlando Resort, truffle parmesan tator tots

Pizza tator tots - $9.99

Universal Orlando Resort, includes Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce over tater tots

Buffalo Chicken tator tots - $9.99

Includes chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, ranch and buffalo sauce over tater tots

RELATED: Four things we love during the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort | Get ready to run with your favorite characters during Universal Orlando’s Epic Character Race

Classic S’mores - $9.99