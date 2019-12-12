Looking to eat? Here is a treat, Universal Orlando offers green eggs and ham
Dr. Seuss themed cafe open for a limited time in December
ORLANDO, Fla – Sam-I-Am is ready to dish out a rare treat this holiday season for guests at Universal Orlando Resort.
The Dr. Seuss themed cafe located in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure is letting people try some old and new dishes throughout the month of December.
Check out the offerings below:
Green Eggs & Ham Tots - $9.99
“Do you like green eggs and ham?”
Who Hash - $14.99
"He cleaned out that ice box as quick as a flash. Why, the Grinch even took their last can of Who hash.”
Are you a Universal Orlando annual passholder? Present your pass for the secret menu exclusive.
Pizza tator tots - $9.99
Buffalo Chicken tator tots - $9.99
Includes chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, ranch and buffalo sauce over tater tots
RELATED: Four things we love during the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort | Get ready to run with your favorite characters during Universal Orlando’s Epic Character Race
Classic S’mores - $9.99
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.