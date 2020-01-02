Here’s what you should know ahead of Disney’s marathon week

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s runDisney race weekend is upon us and with it comes runners, spectators and fitness lovers traveling to Central Florida.

During the races, the parks remain open for general admission guests. All of the race paths are clearly designated by neon cones, so there is no issue with race participants getting caught between regular guests.

Most of the races will begin at 5:30 a.m. while the Walt Disney World Marathon begins at 5 a.m.

Looking to enjoy a ride or two after completing the race? Runners are allowed to stay in the parks after they cross the finish lines. So go get those churros and ride the teacups -- you deserve it.

If you’re planning on participating in or watching any of the races -- or doing the opposite and trying to avoid them -- you can find a comprehensive guide below with everything you need to know about race weekend.

Races

Thursday, Jan. 9 -- Walt Disney World 5K

3.1 miles

Suitable for families and beginning runners as well as more experienced athletes.

Friday, Jan. 10 -- Walt Disney World 10K

6.2 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Saturday, Jan. 11 -- Walt Disney World Half Marathon

13.1 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Proof of time from previous race is required for a starting corral placement.

Sunday, Jan. 12 -- Walt Disney World Marathon

26.2 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Proof of time from previous race is required for a starting corral placement.

What do you win?

If you’re competing in one of the races, and the thrill of running through a Disney park isn’t reward enough, fear not. Below is a breakdown of what you can expect to get once you cross the finish line.

Walt Disney World 5K

5K Finisher Medal

On-Course and Post-Race Refreshments

Participant Shirt

Personalized Race Bib

Virtual Goody Bag

Downloadable Finisher Certificate

Walt Disney World 10K

10K Finisher Medal

On-Course and Post-Race Refreshments

Participant Shirt

Personalized Race Bib

Virtual Goody Bag

Downloadable Finisher Certificate

Walt Disney World Half Marathon

Half Marathon Finisher Medal

On-Course and Post-Race Refreshments

Participant Shirt

Personalized Race Bib

Virtual Goody Bag

Downloadable Finisher Certificate

Walt Disney World Marathon

Marathon Finisher Medal

On-Course and Post-Race Refreshments

Participant Shirt

Personalized Race Bib

Virtual Goody Bag

Mickey Mouse Finisher Ear Hat

Downloadable Finisher Certificate

Merchandise

Everyone can visit the runDisney Expo, which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, throughout the weekend. The expo is free and open to the public.

Runners will have to visit the expo prior to their races to pick up their bibs, shirts and included merchandise. Everyone will be able to shop the fitness, nutrition and technology brands in attendance.