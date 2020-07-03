Disney annual passholders incorrectly charged multiple monthly payments ahead of theme park reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of Walt Disney World’s reopening later this month, annual passholders began seeing charges Friday for their monthly membership fees, however, some have reported being overcharged for the past three months while the theme parks were closed due to the coronavirus.

Disney confirmed the company is aware of the issue and working to fix the problem.

“Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” a Disney spokesperson said in an email.

Several people independently confirmed to News 6 they were charged Friday for three months’ worth of payments.

Disney World closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to an email sent to passholders in April, monthly payments were placed on hold through the closures. Disney also said it would refund payments made March 14 through April 5 for passholders who pay monthly.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks will reopen July 11 and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen July 15. Disney has announced a phased reopening with limited capacity, new reservation protocols and health measures due to the coronavirus.

Walt Disney World began reopening some of its resorts and campgrounds on June 22.

