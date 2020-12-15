Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts New Year’s Eve celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is ringing in the new year with music, fireworks and its world-class thrill rides.

On Tuesday, officials said in order to safely accommodate as many guests as possible, the park is rolling out two reservation options for guests to choose from. Guests can either reserve a time to visit the park during the day or later in the evening.

“The Busch Gardens team has consulted with medical experts to offer a modified event with required reservations and limited capacity that celebrates the spirit of the season safely” officials said in a press release.

The play-by-day reservation will allow guests to visit between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while the play-by-night option will allow guests to visit between 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Each reservation time will allow guests to enjoy the park’s holiday offerings which include delicious seasonal treats, animal encounters and Christmas town village.

The nightly reservation time will include two New Year’s Eve celebration fireworks displays.

Fireworks will be set off at 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Busch Gardens is selling tickets for reserved premium seats. The theme park also has a number of firework viewing areas spread out across the park.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay fireworks viewing areas (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Click here to learn about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s health and safety guidelines in place. Click here to reserve tickets and to learn more.