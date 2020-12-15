SeaWorld Orlando celebrates the season with new holiday fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is lighting up the night sky with an all-new holiday firework and fountain spectacular.

Officials said on select nights, the theme park is presenting the new nighttime show, called Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

SeaWorld said on its website the show features soaring fountains, dazzling lights and festive fireworks choreographed to joyous holiday musical favorites. Officials have established a number of fireworks viewing spots around SeaWorld’s large central lake.

Holiday Reflections: Fireworks & Fountains Finale viewing areas. (SeaWorld Orlando)

The firework spectacular will run through Jan. 3. The all-new show expands the lineup to SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas celebration, which already includes festive holiday shows, food and drinks and physically distant Santa meet-and-greets. All the events are included with park admission, which requires a reservation.

SeaWorld also plans on presenting a New Year’s Eve fireworks show and is now selling tickets for people to reserve a seat.

Click here to learn more and to get tickets.