SeaWorld Orlando celebrates the season with new holiday fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is lighting up the night sky with an all-new holiday firework and fountain spectacular.
Officials said on select nights, the theme park is presenting the new nighttime show, called Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale.
SeaWorld said on its website the show features soaring fountains, dazzling lights and festive fireworks choreographed to joyous holiday musical favorites. Officials have established a number of fireworks viewing spots around SeaWorld’s large central lake.
The firework spectacular will run through Jan. 3. The all-new show expands the lineup to SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas celebration, which already includes festive holiday shows, food and drinks and physically distant Santa meet-and-greets. All the events are included with park admission, which requires a reservation.
SeaWorld also plans on presenting a New Year’s Eve fireworks show and is now selling tickets for people to reserve a seat.
