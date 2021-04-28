Walt Disney World to open new gelato location at EPCOT

Gelateria Toscana opening in the Italy pavilion at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said Wednesday that it will soon open a new gelato shop in the Italy pavilion at EPCOT.

The walk-up window location being called Gelateria Toscana will offer a number of things including waffle cones, gelati, sorbetti, floats and so much more.

In an article about new food offerings, Disney said the new sweet treat spot will offer gelati flavors including chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, cookies ‘cream, stracciatella, strawberry, or tiramisu.

Disney said the new location will open at EPCOT in May.

A gelati cart is currently available and serving guests in the pavilion.

Italy’s pavilion is also home to Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria, Tutto Italia Ristorante and the Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar.

Guests visiting EPCOT now can experience the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs through July 5.