Disneyland’s Avengers Campus to sell $100 sandwich

ANAHEIM, Ca – Avengers Campus, an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes, will open June 4 at Disneyland Resort.

Disney said when guests step inside Disney California Adventure Park, they will be invited to team up with the Avengers and their allies to live out their super hero dreams in this fully immersive land that mixes innovative technology and fun for all ages.

Disney recently shared details about some of the food that will be available at Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible™ Foods.

Opening June 4, 2021, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will offer dishes that are rich in both flavor and storytelling. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen, featuring ImpossibleTM Foods applies this science to innovative food. Pym Test Kitchen uses ÒPym ParticlesÓ to showcase normal foods at unusual scales, including shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats. (Disney)

“At Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible™, Ant-Man and The Wasp lead a team of food scientists as they pioneer a menu packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats and shareable bites that provide the perfect “power up” for any hungry recruit,” Disney officials described. “Here, the researchers are “shrinking problems and growing solutions,” and guests become a part of the Pym Technology experience as soon as they step into Pym Test Kitchen.”

One of the items on the menu is the Family-sized Pym-ini sandwich.

Pym-ini Sandwich shown in the front. The Family-sized Pym-ini located in the back. (Disney Parks Blog)

The price for the sandwich is listed on Disney’s website as $99.99, and is suggested to be served by a family or group of six to eight guests.

Disney described the sandwich as a panini on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, Provolone and marinara dipping sauce.

A single Pym-ini sandwich is $14.49.

Other items on the menu include the Quantum Pretzel, Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, Mini Pasta & Impossible™ Meat-balls and the PB&J Flavor Lab.

When guests enter the Avengers Campus next month they will have the chance to swing into action with Spider-Man at the new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Guests will also team up with Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy from The Collector’s Fortress; encounter Super Heroes (and villains), and experience the thrills as Avengers hold off their foes and save the day.

