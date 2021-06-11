Wild Florida doubles drive-thru safari, adds more animals

On Monday, June 14th Wild Florida will open a brand new 2 mile section with more animals, more nature and more fun.

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Wild Florida’s drive-thru safari is about to get bigger and better.

The animal park in Osceola County announced Friday that it’s adding two additional miles to its drive-thru safari and adding some more animals to the experience.

“We’re thrilled to expand our drive-thru safari in more ways than one this summer,” said Sam Haught, co-owner of Wild Florida. “Not only will it be incredible to grow our existing herds and give them a more authentic environment they would normally have in the wild, but to also showcase this diversity of species to guests from the comfort of their own cars.”

Officials said the current 85-acre drive-thru Safari Park has expanded to a total of 170 acres.

When it opens to the public on June 14, the safari will be a total of 4 miles.

The Safari Park is home to a number of exotic animals, including herds of wildebeest, water buffalo, watusi cattle, eland antelope, brahman cattle, zebra, highlander cattle, camels, three ostrich and an all-white elk.

Wild Florida opened to the public in 2010 on Lake Cypress. Officials said it started off with a 14-acre Gator Park and airboat tours, and now its grown to include a number of experiences that educates individuals on various animal species and Central Florida’s natural resources.

Admission to Wild Florida’s Drive-thru Safari Park is $31 per adult and $22 per child.

Florida residents can get into the park for $22 per adult and $17 per child.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.

