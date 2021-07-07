Universal begins testing new virtual line system for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando began testing a new type of virtual line system at Islands of Adventure on Wednesday.

The new system allows guests to select their party size, an attraction and get a return time for the ride.

Right now, the new system is only being tested on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade.

Guests must be in the park to reserve a time.

Universal Orlando’s former virtual line system allowed guests to select a ride time from a limited number of attractions at both theme parks. At times, the ride times filled up quickly and were only available at select times during the day.

When guests login to the new system they’re greeted with a message that alerts them of the new system in place and instructions to join.

In the second step, guests are asked to activate their virtual line account in the Universal Orlando Mobile App.

This step will also ask about a party size, email address and a chance to create a password for your account.

Guests are asked to accept, create an account and login from here.

The next step is to click on the attraction to ride.

After selecting the attraction, guests must then click on the tab that reads “get on.”

Guests will then be given a time to go on the attraction sometime during park hours.

Once selected, a QR code will be given that will grant access.

The QR code must be shown and scanned by a ride attendant prior to entering the ride queue.

The QR code appears to have an expiration time listed at the top of the screen, which should allow for more guests to join throughout the day.

According to the Universal Orlando Mobile App, guests can join the virtual line system by following in-park signage or visiting vltest.universalorlando.com.

No word if other attractions will use the ride system in the future.

