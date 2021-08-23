Fast gator: Gatorland and Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures unveil NASCAR racecar

Gatorland and Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures Sponsor GatorCar in Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Nothing says Florida like NASCAR and an American alligator.

Now the two have collided all thanks to a partnership between Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, Gatorland and NASCAR cup driver and Florida native, BJ McLeod.

On Monday, Live Fast Motorsports, the team behind the number 78 Ford Mustang racecar showed off the all-new gator-inspired car.

Complete with scales and gator teeth in the front, the car will be speeding around Daytona International Speedway Saturday night during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race.

Starting Aug. 23, the public can go to Gatorland’s Facebook and enter a contest by commenting on why they love alligators, airboats and adrenaline and like Gatorland, Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures and Team Live Fast.

One lucky winner will be chosen on Aug. 26 to receive two VIP Hot Passes with access to come into the garage at Daytona International Speedway, enjoy full catering and be part of the team to sit with radio personalities in the pit box during the race.

“We are beyond excited to be a part of this,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “You can’t find anything better than putting alligators, airboats and adrenaline together along with NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports and Driver B.J. McLeod from Wauchula, Florida. We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures for the big race and can’t wait for our Facebook followers to jump in for a chance to win a pair of VIP Hot Passes.”

Kissimmee based Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures has been providing airboat tours since 1994, with its unique old Florida style tours in search of alligators.

“We are pleased to partner once again with B.J. McLeod in the NASCAR Cup Series and introduce millions of families to Central Florida’s nature attractions,” said Margie Bryan, Owner of Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures.

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Ford Mustang team based in Mooresville, N.C.

“Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to rekindle the relationship with Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures and B.J. McLeod which dates back to 2008,” said co-owner Matt Tifft. “Adding Gatorland to the partnership for the weekend further supports Florida tourism and McLeod’s roots as a Central Floridian himself.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 begins Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

