Disney announces full list of celebrity narrators for EPCOT Candlelight Processional

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Tuesday announced the full list of celebrity narrators who will participate in this year’s EPCOT Candlelight Processional.

The sounds and songs of the beloved show will return on Nov. 26 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

Below is the current schedule of celebrity narrators:

11/26 – 11/28: Auli’i Cravalho

11/29 – 12/1: Chita Rivera

12/2 – 12/4: Jodi Benson

12/5 – 12/7: Alton Fitzgerald White

12/8 – 12/10: Bart Millard

12/11 – 12/13: Lisa Ling

12/14 – 12/16: Andy Garcia

12/17 – 12/19: Ana Gasteyer

12/20 – 12/22: Courtney B. Vance

12/23 – 12/25: Steven Curtis Chapman

12/26 – 12/28: Blair Underwood

12/29 – 12/30: Pat Sajak

Candlelight Processional dining packages can now be booked online.

Dating back to 1958 at Disneyland, the show is a retelling of the Christmas story, featuring a choir and an orchestra to regale guests with both old and new holiday songs as well as a rotating cast of celebrity narrators.

Take a look at the video below from the year’s past.

This year, due to the current pandemic environment, Disney said it’s not planning to host choirs from different community groups and schools.

Instead, Disney will allow fully vaccinated cast members to join the stage to sing this holiday season.

The fan favorite, “JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” will also return this year to the Showcase Plaza Stage.

In addition to the Candlelight Processional other holiday traditions of the world will come to life around World Showcase, including:

Las Posadas at the Mexico pavilion

Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion

Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion

A Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade and delightful holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom

Guests can wave hello to Santa Claus as he gets ready for the big day outside The American Adventure.

During the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays guests can try foods from various holiday kitchens from around the globe.

Disney said guests can try everything from slow-roasted turkey to pumpkin gingerbread cheesecake and peppermint sundaes.

The festival is free with a theme park reservation.

