Scuba Santa, elves make a stop at SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is getting festive with the return of its popular underwater holiday event Deck the Seas.

At 1 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 31, guests will have the opportunity to see and hear from Santa Claus and his elves as they dive alongside hundreds of fish, turtles and sharks.

In addition to Santa, guests can hear a reading of the holiday story “Twas the Night before Fishmas.”

Guests can gain a Deck the Seas badge and become a SEA LIFE ranger while participating in a holiday scavenger hunt through the aquarium. Officials said the event is aimed at teaching families about creatures that stay chilly year-around.

The underwater winter wonderland event “Deck the Seas” is included with admission to SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium, located at ICON Park along International Drive.

For a limited time only, weekday explorers can receive $5 off full price, single day admission to SEA LIFE Orlando or on the purchase of a combo ticket which also includes entry to Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Click here for tickets and information.

