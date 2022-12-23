How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida.

A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.

With the chilly conditions expected, some wonder how Gatorland is expected to keep its hundreds of cold-blooded reptiles safe.

“The big alligators and crocodiles will just go down to the bottom of the water. The water is well fed here, so, it’s about 72 to 74 degrees the entire time,” explained Gatorland expert Savannah Boan. “So they’ll just go down to the bottom, and you know, sit down there, slow their metabolism down, and they’re fine.”

While most of the big gators stay put and do just fine, others in the park need a little help.

“Some of the other animals like our leucistic alligators — which are very, very valuable, some of the rarest in the world — they’re inside. So we’re going to drop down our heaters for them,” Boan said. “And then there’s a couple crocodiles that we’re gonna put heaters on so they can stay warm.”

The chilly temperatures come as saltwater crocodiles enter breeding season.

Gatorland said some saltwater crocodiles, or “salties,” might stay out of the water depending on the relationships happening in there. Due to these behaviors, some crocodile exhibits will have heaters in place to warm the crocs that spend time on land.

Because alligators and crocodiles are cold blooded, the reptiles will spend much of their time in the water at night, and during the day they will crawl up in the grass to absorb some of the heat from the sun.

Gatorland is open every day, including the Christmas and New Years Eve.

